National Democratic Congress President Chishimba Kambwili will this morning appear for questioning at the Drug Enforcement Commission in connection with allegations of drug trafficking involving President Edgar Lungu and Businessman Valden Findlay.

According to the NDC Media Team, Mr Kambwili will appear before the Drug Enforcement Commission at 09 00 hours at their Ridgeway Lusaka offices.

The opposition Leader was last week summoned by the Commission to provide any further information he may have in connection with the allegations he made that Valden Findlay was a wanted drug trafficker in the USA.

Last week, Mr Kambwili’s Lawyers advised the officers that their client was unwell, hence asked to reschedule the appointment.

Mr Kambwili is expected to appear for interrogation following his press briefing held last which in which he questioned Valden Vindlays trips accompanying the head of state.

The NDC has since asked its members and supporters to be at Ridgeway DEC offices by 08 00 hours and offer solidarity to the NDC leader.

