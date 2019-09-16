Chishimba Kambwili accusations of the President and Lusaka businessman, Valden Findlay, are motivated by people with competing business interests against Mr. Findlay and meant to undermine the Presidency, Young African Leaders Initiative has charged.
In a press briefing held at Mika Hotel on Sunday, YALI President Andrew Ntewewe, said Mr. Kambwili should not show cowardice by making scathing accusation of drug trafficking against the Head of State while failing to provide details to law enforcement agencies.
Mr. Ntewewe alleged Mr. Kambwili appear to have been sponsored by persons with business interests to fight the Head of State by questioning Mr. Findlay’s association by suggesting the President is using the Presidential jet to traffic in drugs to other countries, remarks which he said border on national security.
“This is why today we want to call upon investigative wings to not only take keen interest in those allegations by issuance of call-outs but we need them to expedite the conclusion of this inquiry they are making,” said Mr. Ntewewe
Mr. Ntewewe has called on Mr. Kambwili to grow up and show maturity in politics by avoiding divisive temptation to use his freedom of expressions to make serious allegations against the Head of State and malign other citizens, all in the name of politics and the pursuit to get popularity among the people.
Mr. Ntewewe has also advised Kaweche Kaunda, son to Republican President Kenneth Kaunda, to avoid bringing his father’s legacy into question by joining political battles that undermine the Head of State.
“Kambwili and Kaweche can assist the Drug Enforcement Commission and other investigative wings with information rather than become a media front of those business entities who may be using them to malign the President and an ordinary citizen,” said Ntewewe.;
Mr. Ntewewe said Mr. Kaweche Kaunda should remember that his father rules during 27 years and thereafter was marred by injuring which Kaunda and other Zambians caused to each other during the process but they decided to forgive each other and move on. He said attempts by Mr. Kaweche Kaunda may sadly open the Pandora box which will not help the rule of Dr. Kaunda.
“DEC has made an appeal to the public for anyone, including Mr. Kaweche, with information to assist and under the whistle-blower protection, Mr. Kaweche would be very safe as he will not be exposed. So why has he chosen to expose himself by playing to the same public gallery as these politicians whose interest is to further their political careers? The question is why, would such senior citizens be so reckless?” questioned Ntewewe.
Mr. Ntewewe said Kambwili and Kaweche are becoming a danger to national security and the enjoyment of constitutional rights by other citizens in their free exercise of freedom of expression.
“Mr. Kambwili’s unsparing allegations against the Head of State as having a questionable association with another citizen for purposes of drug trafficking using the presidential jet is irresponsible, and a reckless act calculated to bring the Republican Presidency into disrepute, locally and internationally,” he said.
Andrew Ntewewe is another damn idyot
Andrew Mtewewe is a Pf cadre and the Headline should lead Pf Cadre Mtewewe counsels Kambwili and Kaweche. There is no Yali led by Mtewewe. Is just alone and sponsored by by Pf to appear like a genuine NGO. A lot of people don’t take him seriously. He is only doing what the Pf pays him for.
Kaweche, have u forgotten how your father killed so many people including freedom fighters? So if Findlay said the big man was stupid, maybe he was right.
Chishimba Kambwili and Kaweche Kaunda are both adults and citizens of sound mind who should know wht they hv opened themselves up to. They’re both commenting on an issue that is in public domain. They’re therefore free to talk about wht they think they know. The least they could do with is advice from Andrew Ntewewe because these are private citizens speaking for themselves. ECL and Valden Findlay both know wht to do in the wake of attacks from Kambwili.
Hahaha.
Here comes Ntewewe, Lungu and Findlay’s saviour.
Why is a supposed “NGO” busy defending Lungu and Findlay. Again I would love to hear how LT PF blogger will justify this. Especially those that try to pretend to be smart and educated
That PF funded YALI need closed. close it. There is no way an NGO can get in drug trafficking discussions, never.
That Mutewewe need arrested for receiving money from drug cartels.
Kambwili does not take advice. He can’t make good head of state
Fuseke Andrew
Well said, YALI. Continue giving good advise to the nation.
My issue with the presidency is, in what capacity is Findley representing the country on official presidential trips period, if he has been given a position like that of Keiser (adviser to the president) let it be known and then people will put this issue to bed, but currently all that they want to know is how is this gentleman representing us as a country. if it is just personal friendship with our president then let there be a dividing line so that at least he is ommited from official trips and meetings please, that is all I may ask for.
Kambwili just asked questions which need answers. Kateka alebomba ena Findley aya mukwangala panchito.
Yali are a bunch of useless cunts who lack balls. These are the effects of poverty. It leads to poverty of the brain where by one makes decisions based on his own personal needs rather than on merit. These small boys can’t be blamed because they have families to take care of. So that money they receive from pf is out of desperation. I say this because even a grade 4 from chinsali would know that it is not right both morally and legally for a president to spend time flying around with some one who has faced drug related charges. Also a president cannot have relationship with a business man who as we know is probably bidding for government contracts and getting them. So yali please do us a favour and just shut that your smelly mouth and just continue eating our tax payer money in…
….silence you sons of bltches