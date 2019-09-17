Kitwe United have recorded their first victory of the 2019/20 FAZ First National League season after edging Young Green Eagles 1-0 at home in Kitwe.

Top striker Humphrey Mambwe scored the goal in this Week 2 match played at Garden Park Stadium at the weekend.

Chingalika have four points after forcing a draw in their opening match against Zesco Malaiti Rangers.

The Buchi Boys’ next match is against Gomes in Ndola on September 21.

Meanwhile, National Assembly stayed top of the First National League after a goalless draw against Zesco Shockers in Mongu.

Leaders Assembly sit on four points together with Kafue Celtic, Police College, Prison Leopards, Chambishi, Mpulungu Harbour and FC Muza.

Former Super Division side Circuit City are bottom of the table after losing their first two matches of the campaign.

FAZ NATIONAL DIVISION – WEEK 2

Zambeef FC 0-0 Kafue Celtic

Circuit City 0-1 Mpulungu Harbour

Zesco Shockers 0-0 National Assembly

Chambishi FC 1-0 Sinazongwe United

Chindwin Sentries 0-0 Police College

FC MUZA 0-0 Zesco Malaiti Rangers

Kitwe United 1-0 Young Green Eagles

Mumbwa Medics 0-1 Gomes FC

Prisons Leopards 1-0 Indeni FC

