The Zambian government has approved 156 dual citizenship applications as a move to support and encourage Zambians living in the diaspora.

Government says the diaspora are a great partner in economic development whose relocation from Zambia should cease to be seen as a brain drain or loss.

Zambia’s ambassador to the USA, Dr Ngosa Simbyakula was speaking in Dallas Texas at the 10 th anniversary of the USA based Zambia Blog Talk Radio(ZBTR).

Dr Simbyakula said Zambians living abroad can still contribute effectively to the Zambian economy without having to leave their foreign adopted countries

“The focus now is to work and develop modalities on how this engagement can be actualized” he added.

Dr Simbyakula pointed out that government’s shifted it’s thinking after realizing that Zambians abroad can help Zambia immensely while living abroad.

He appealed to all Zambians who lost their citizenship before dual citizenship was introduced to apply for reinstatement.

He said countries such as China, India, Israel and Japan have strong bonds with their diaspora citizens who contribute a lot to their economic development.

Reiterating ZBTR’s message, Dallas based pastor, Nathan Nkhama pledged to continue on the path to disseminate balanced news to listeners.

He said his team will push hard to find the news and disseminate it.

Pastor Nathan, a founding member of ZBTR established 10 years ago, stressed that getting news from the right source demands hard work.

The well attended event was graced by, among others, Zambian diaspora association heads in America, Zambian clergy in the diaspora, Zambians and friends of Zambia.

The delegates travelled from many different states of America , Canada and the United Kingdom.

By Pezzy Kudakwashe

