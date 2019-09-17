Vice President Inonge Wina is in India for a scheduled medical review.
Government sources revealed that Mrs Wina left Zambia on Friday and will remain in India for unspecified period of time.
She was last in India in February this year after she was evacuated to that country from South Africa after undergoing treatment for a heart complication.
[Read 357 times, 357 reads today]
Loading...
Malabishi! What is happening to our country why can’t we have state of their art hospitals in Zambia? And what happens to my poor mum who can’t afford to fly to India?
This is the reason why those in power will never build good hospitals in Zambia.
How much is it costing the country to send this old hen to India? She has to travel with her own security detail, and a blotted staff.
Can these thieves not see that the country is bleeding?
Is this the meaning of austerity?
Can she not find herbal cures in that gazetted forest where she now owns a big piece of land?
Lungu ni susu, how can you be lobbying those in diaspora to come and invest back home when you’ve a question mark about your medical facilities. You just want us to come home, increase the number of taxpayers so that you can keep on spending very irrelevant.
Please save our money by retiring her on medical grounds……………….Many civil servants are being retired for no good reasons why not her….Or better let her her medical reviews from UTH like any other Zambian!!!!!!
You do not build good hospitals when you are sick you run out of Africa and sometime die there and you want us to spend money to bring back the cargo!!!!!!!!!!!!! Jesus help us……………
How this party loves putting it’s own foot in it’s mouth! Wasn’t Lungu just being praised on the strides he has done in improving medical services in Zambia?!? Why is this old lady being taken to India for a medical check-up?!? An insult to our own doctors and facilities – ah, these facilities do not exist! These guys were busy giving themselves land wherever they could. You cannot f0ol all of the people all of the time….
AMEND THE CONSTITUTION ON THIS SUBJECT THAT ALL CIVIL SERVANTS WILL GO THE UNIVERSITY TEACHING HOSPITAL WITHOUT EXCEPTION AND ADD THE CLUASE OF SAYING THERE WILL BE NO HIGH COSTS IN ANY PUBLIC HOSPITAL THAT’S THE ONLY WAY YOU CAN SHOW US YOU ARE A PRO POOR PARTY THAT WAY YOUR DOCTORS WILL NOT STEAL ALL THE MEDS AND TAKE TO THE PRIVATE CLINICS AND PHARMACY THEY RUN AS A SIDE HUSTLE. YOU CAN’T SAY THE GOAL IS FOR ZAMBIA TO BE A MEDICAL HUB FOR THE SOUTHERN REGION OF AFRICA THEN RUN TO INDIA WHEN YOU GET SICK. INDIA IS A MEDICAL HUB NOT BECAUSE OF THE NUMBER OF HOSPITALS IN INDIA BUT BECAUSE THE HOSPITALS ARE RUN ON INTERNATIONAL PROFESSIONAL STANDARDS. THE ONLY REASON YOU GO TO INDIA FOR TREATMENT IS BECAUSE THE NURSES ARE PAID SO THEY ARE NOT RUDE AND THE DOCTORS ARE PAID WELL AND NOT…
Calculate the cost from the time she has been going abroad.It can
Feed how many people with free
Mealiemeal .Retire her and are we
Unable to put another capable lady
In her place?
Mama it is time to hang the boots. The spirit is willing but the fresh is weak. There is life outside public office.
TAKE THE HEALTHY MINISTER TO TASK OVER INTERNATIONAL PROFESSIONAL STANDARDS IN HOSPITALS NOT FOR A JOG EVERY OTHER WEEK WHILE HOSPITALS ARE IN EFFICIENT. WHEN THE POOR VISIT HOSPITALS THEY ARE MET BY RUDE NURSES AND ABSENTEE DOCTORS AND NO MEDS. BUT YOU WOULDN’T KNOW BECAUSE U ARE IN HIGH COST INDIA OR SOUTH AFRICA. THEN YOU WANT TO TELL THE POOR TO SUPPORT DEPUTY MINISTERS. IS CLIMATE CHANGE ALSO AFFECTING HOSPITALS???