A 50 year old Zambian national has died in Durban, South Africa after he was found unconscious in his room at a guest house.

The deceased has been identified as Boniface Mbewe, an employee of a named giant mining company in Zambia.

According to the information made available to the Zambian Mission in Pretoria, the late Mbewe, who was a chemical engineer by profession, was in South Africa on official duties when he died.

It is reported that Mr Mbewe was first discovered unconscious by employees of a guest house and called in paramedics who pronounced him dead.His body has since been deposited at a government mortuary in Durban awaiting further investigations, on the cause of death.

The remains of the deceased are expected to be repatriated to Zambia once Police investigations are concluded.

The Zambian Mission is saddened by the untimely death of Mr Mbewe and has since sent their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

The Mission has also wished the family God’s strength during this difficult moment.

This is contained in a statement made available to the media in Lusaka by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambian High Commission in South Africa, Naomi Nyawali.

