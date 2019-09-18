Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu says Government has no plans to introduce mineral revenue sharing mechanisms with communities near mines.

Dr Ng’andu says the Mines Mineral Development Act 11 of 2015 does not provide for that.

Dr Ng’andu however says what government has put in place is mechanisms called the local government equalisation fund so that mineral royalty revenue are shared equally.

He said this in Parliament in response to Solwezi Member of Parliament Teddy Kasonso who wanted to know whether the Government has any plans to introduce mineral revenue sharing mechanisms.

