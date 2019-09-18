President of the opposition United Party for National Development Hakainde Hichilema says he is pleased that there is no more load shedding at Chawama Level one Hospital.

Mr Hichilema says he believes the blocked Genset donation to the Hospital by the Police has force the Patriotic Front to stop load shedding at the health facility.

He said the provision of electricity by the PF needed to be done as a matter of routine instead of waiting for the UPND intervention for them to save people’s lives.

“Ordinarily, such a move did not need a risk intervention from some of us where the PF deployed a battalion of police officers at short notice in Chawama to block us from donating a genset to the hospital. Like we said during our press briefing, this measure should be extended to all hospitals and clinics in the country.It should also be extended to other key security installations as well as military and police camps.It should further be extended to universities, colleges and boarding schools in the country. We cannot have our security personnel in camps and our children in learning institutions going without electricity for more than 12hours.Can you imagine the illicit activities our children can end up doing in darkness at boarding schools instead of studying?” Mr Hakainde said.

Mr Hichilema however said it is not surprising that the Chawama hospital was load shedded as it is a sign of lack of leadership on the part of the PF.

“I therefore instruct that this gesture be extended to other hospitals to save lives and other critical installation that require uninterrupted power supply”, he added.

He said the UPND shall continue giving leadership where there is none in the country due to incompetence.

President Edgar Lungu on Friday 13th September 2019 during the Official opening on the fourth session of the 12th National Assembly directed the Ministry of Energy to prioritise power supply to hospitals and health centres.

