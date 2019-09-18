President Edgar Lungu has paid glowing tribute to the outgoing Japanese Ambassador to Zambia Hidenobu Sobashima

President Lungu said He was proud with Ambassador Hidenobu dedication and commitment in scaring up Zambia’s bilateral relations with Japan.

The Head of State hoped that his predecessor will continue from were Ambassador Hidenobu has left.

“Am proud that you scared up our cooperations to a higher level and we hope that your predecessor will continue were you are leaving from.” President said.

The Head of State pointed out that Zambia and Japan have signed a number of agreements which his successor should build on for the benefit of the two countries.

“I believe that all the agreements between Zambia and Japan will be built on, by your successor.” He said.

President Lungu explained that the expectations from the people are high, judging from the frequent interactions held between the government of Zambia and Japan.

He said the two countries have enjoyed increased collaboration over the years.

He said government wants to bring on board the private sector, in order to encourage participation in growing the cooperation.

He said the future of Zambia and Japan lies in the holding of more cultural exchange programmes, joint investments and cooperation.

Meanwhile President Lungu further noted that the country will greatly miss Ambassador Hidenobu’s contributions he rendered in fostering bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

And speaking earlier, the Japanese envoy thanked President Lungu for the development the two countries are enjoying in various sectors of the economy.

He further thanked President Lungu for visiting Japan late last year and this year 2019.

Ambassador Hidenobu said the Government of Japan is immensely grateful for the visit adding that Japan remains committed towards growing and strengthening the existing relations between the two peoples.

