The Minister of National Development Planning, Honourable Alexander Chiteme, has toured Government-implemented projects that are aimed at reducing the impact of climate change on the people and their agricultural activities including domestic animals in Southern Province, which is experiencing drought.

Hon. Chiteme is in Southern Province to check on development projects that the Ministry of National Development Planning through the Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience (PPCR) is implementing in the region and other Government development projects that are uplifting the wellbeing of the people.

Hon. Chiteme said the projects are aimed at empowering people to be able to withstand the negative impact of climate change, by providing them with mitigation and adaptation mechanisms.

The Minister urged all stakeholders to heed the words of His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia, when he addressed Parliament on the need to address climate change and its challenges.

Hon. Chiteme, who is accompanied by Permanent Secretary for Development Cooperation, Monitoring and Evaluation Mr. Danies Chisenda, Director for Monitoring and Evaluation Mr. Charles Mweshi, Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience National Coordinator Ms. Chitembo Kawimbe-Chunga, Kazungula District Commissioner Kazungula District Commissioner Musokotwane and other officials, inspected the Mabole Borehole Water Project in Kazungula District.

The solar-powered borehole is equipped with the solar panels, 5000L water tank on five meters tank stand, submersible pump, and water two taps. The water project is used for household consumption, gardening and provide water drinking for over 1,500 cattle and 500 goats.

The Minister and his delegation inspected Sibandwa Dam Reconstruction Project.

The Minister expressed disappointment that nothing much had been done on the dam and demanded that the Government officials that certified the works at the dam, which is yet to be completed must be pursued.

He expressed concerned that public funds were being lost due to shoddy works and that all Government workers that certified the works for payment before they could be satisfactorily completed must be pursued and made to answer for not adhering to the specified standards.

The Minister also visited the catchment areas for the Sikaunzwe Rice Production and Processing Project, where the community members are supposed to use the re-directed water flowing from the Ngwezi River to grow rice. Hon. Chiteme urged PPCR and Kazungula District leadership to work together and provide resources for the project to benefit the people in the catchment area.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]