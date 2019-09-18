President Edgar Lungu has left for Eastern Province where he is expected to attend the burial of his late Aunt Mama Mainess Lungu , who was until her death, the President’s only surviving aunt.

Ms Lungu died in Lusaka at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) on September 16th, 2019.

The Zambia Airforce (ZAF) plane carrying President Lungu department City airport at 08:30 hours local time.

The Head of State is accompanied by the first lady Esther Lungu, Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe and his Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.

President Lungu was seen off by Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo, Justice Minister Given Lubinda, Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya, Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa, service chiefs, senior government and party officials.

The Head of State is expected back in Lusaka immediately after burial.

[Read 553 times, 553 reads today]