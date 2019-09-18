Energy Minister Mathew Nkhuwa says there will be no increase in fuel pump prices before the procurement of the next consignment of crude.

Mr Nkhuwa has however, stated that the next consignment of crude oil the country will procure will be more expensive given the surge in global prices.

He says government has nevertheless been looking at making adjustments to the fuel pump prices owing to the depreciation of the Kwacha.

Speaking to journalists in Lusaka, Mr. Nkhuwa says given the persistent Middle East conflict, government is now considering alternative sources of fuel.

He says government is looking at introducing biodiesel, and that soon Indeni Oil Refinery will start accepting ethane for processing.

Mr Nkhuwa states that this is in order that the Country could have at least 10 percent of the fuel demand sourced locally.

Meanwhile Mr. Nkhuwa says Zambia now has an on-grid power deficit of over 700 Megawatts.

Opening a Swedish Embassy sponsored 3 days workshop on the design of the second round of the Beyond Grid Fund, Mr Nkhuwa has disclosed that the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) will soon start receiving submissions on electricity tariffs once Cabinet approves the proposed increment.

And Swedish Embassy Deputy Head of Mission, Karin Sverkén has disclosed that in the over 2 years that the Beyond Grid Fund has been in operation, more than 750 households have had access to electricity services in all the provinces of Zambia.

Ms. Sverkén says those that have accessed the electricity services include those in the wetlands such as Bangweulu where people now have solar power systems in their homes.

[Read 119 times, 119 reads today]