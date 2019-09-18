The Young African Leaders Initiative wants the Drug Enforcement Commission to summon Kaweche Kaunda to provide evidence in the drug trafficking allegations made by NDC Leader Chishimba Kambwili involving President Edgar Lungu and Businessman Valden Findlay.

The YALI Governance and Legal Advisor Isaac Mwanza says the statement by the US Government and Israel that there is no case in that country related to drug to Drug trafficking involving Mr Findlay and that there is no siphoning of money using the Presidential jet respectively must settle the matter.

Mr Mwanza told a media briefing that the DEC must however summon Mr Kaunda to provide evidence on his allegations involving Mr Findlay and Mr Goswami.

He said the refusal by Mr Kambwili to give information to the DEC has shown that Mr Kambwili has no information regarding his drug trafficking allegations.

Mr Kambwili who had appeared before the DEC for questioning said he no longer takes the Commission serious due to their failure to investigate serious matters in the past.He told Journalists that his summoning was a sheer waste of time as they cannot investigate the matter.

Mr Mwanza however, urged the DEC not to victimize the whistle blowers as they are only providing information on the issues they believe are of concern to the nation.

Mr Kaweche Kaunda recently said he was surprised that Valden Findlay denied knowing Vijaygiri Vicky Goswami claiming he knows him and he has been in their presence.

And Kaweche revealed that Goswami, the renowned African “drug lord” phoned him after they were arrested seeking assistance but later informed him that Findlay would compel President Edgar Lungu to speak to Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta on the matter.

