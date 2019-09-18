The Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has rejected the constitution amendment bill number 10 of 2019 in its entirety on the basis that it does not inspire workers.

Addressing a media briefing after appearing before the parliamentary select committee where the union made its position known, ZCTU Secretary General, COSMAS Mukuka says none of the proposed amendments in the bill is progressive.

Mr Mukuka says the bill takes away the power of governance institutions such as the judicial service commission and the state Audit commission from recommending appointments of constitutional office bearers.

He says the bill at its best is an attempt to expand the executive powers of the Republican President while taking away the rights of citizens to democratic governance.

He states that the ZCTU is opposed to all the proposed amendments to the republican constitution as set out in the Constitution of Zambia bill No. 10 of 2019 on account that the process was not inclusive, lacked consensus, is retrogressive in intent and does not reflect the will of the people.

Mr. Mukuka has however, clarified that the ZCTU has nothing against the National Dialogue Forum, but has serious concerns regarding the process and contents of the NDF process which has failed to achieve national healing and reconciliation, but merely produced the constitution amendment bill number 10 of 2019.

[Read 120 times, 120 reads today]