Chongwe Member of Parliament Japhen Mwakalombe says the 20% sub-contracting policy is non-negotiable and should be respected.
Speaking in Chongwe when he checked on the construction of 55 kilometres road network in the district, Mr. Mwakalombe said government wants to empower locals.
Mr. Mwakalombe said there is a growing tendency by contractors not to honour the 20% sub-contracting policy.
He said his office will closely monitor the operations of contractors to make sure that people of Chongwe participate in Projects.
Mr. Mwakalombe also called on the contractor, AVIC International, to engage local people.
Meanwhile, consultant Evaristo Mweemba said the key sections of the road leading to hospitals and schools will be prioritized so that they can be completed before the onsets of the rain.
This is weird.
From inception, foreigners were told about this 20% rule.
And yet, from inception, foreigners have ignored it.
And government has not done anything about it execpt reminding them about the rule.
When it comes to talking, this government does it better than any other.
Why 20%???????????? Just promote Zambian companies by giving them full contract stop this foreign dependence!!!!!!!
20% is too little for skills development….and you find that 20 % is for manual labour while skilled qualified Zambians have to seek employment out side Zambia with foringners taking their place in Zambia…..