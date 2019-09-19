Chongwe Member of Parliament Japhen Mwakalombe says the 20% sub-contracting policy is non-negotiable and should be respected.

Speaking in Chongwe when he checked on the construction of 55 kilometres road network in the district, Mr. Mwakalombe said government wants to empower locals.

Mr. Mwakalombe said there is a growing tendency by contractors not to honour the 20% sub-contracting policy.

He said his office will closely monitor the operations of contractors to make sure that people of Chongwe participate in Projects.

Mr. Mwakalombe also called on the contractor, AVIC International, to engage local people.

Meanwhile, consultant Evaristo Mweemba said the key sections of the road leading to hospitals and schools will be prioritized so that they can be completed before the onsets of the rain.

[Read 66 times, 66 reads today]