The draws for the 2019 U23 AFCON will be held in Alexandria on October 3.

Zambia will go into the draws with seven other nations for the tournament Egypt is hosting from November 8-22.

“The historical Montaza Complex in the Egyptian city of Alexandria will host the draw of the final tournament for the Total U-23 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019 on Thursday, 3 October 2019 at the Haramlek Palace at 17H00 local time (15H00 GMT),” CAF said in a statement.

“The eight teams namely host Egypt, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Mali, Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia will know the identity of their opponents at the iconic 19th century palace, built on a high hill and overlooking the beautiful beaches of Alexandria.

“The Egyptian capital, Cairo, will host all games with matches at the Cairo International Stadium and Al Salam Stadium.

“The top three finishers at the final tournament will qualify to represent Africa at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.”

