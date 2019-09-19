Chipolopolo got down to business on Thursday afternoon in eSwatini after landing there late on Wednesday afternoon ahead of Sunday’s 2020 CHAN first leg, final round qualifier in Manzini.

Seventeen out of the 19 members of the team trained on day-one in Manzini ahead of the September 22 fixture and were joined at practice by the second group that only flew in earlier on Thursday morning due to flight congestion getting into eSwatini.

Missing from Thursday training were Zesco United defender’s Clement Mwape and Adrian Chama, who is also CHAN team captain, due to a league engagement on Wednesday away against Nakambala Leopards in Mazabuka.

“So far so good, at least everyone is settled even those that arrived this morning at least they have rested and at least trained in the afternoon (on Thursday),” Chipolopolo coach Aggrey Chiyangi said.

“Everyone is looking good; we are only waiting for the two guys (Mwape and Chama) who are arriving in the evening.

“By tomorrow (Friday) we will have the full team training which will be good.

“The commitment is there, and we are very happy that everyone is looking very positive and we are looking forward to a good game.”

Chipolopolo will host eSwatini in the final leg on October 19 in Ndola to decide who qualifies to the 2020 CHAN tournament Cameroon will host this January.

CHAN is a second tier AFCON exclusively for domestic league based players and was inaugurated by CAF in 2009.

Chipolopolo are aiming for a fourth CHAN appearance after reaching the quarterfinals in 2016 and 2018 plus a third place finish in 2009.

Team:

GOALKEEPERS: Sebastian Mwange (Green Eagles), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco)

DEFENDERS: Adrian Chama, Clement Mwape (both Zesco United) Gift Zulu (Nkana), Lawrence Chungu (Zanaco), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars)

MIDFIELDERS: Benson Sakala, Rally Bwalya (both Power Dynamos), Amity Shamende (Green Eagles), Paul Katema, Bruce Musakanya (both Red Arrows), Kelvin Kapumbu (Zanaco), Kelvin Kampamba (Nkana)

STRIKERS: Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi), Tapson Kaseba (Green Eagles), Akakubelwa Mwachiyaba (Kabwe Warriors)

