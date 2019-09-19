By Dickson Jere

Judge Yvonne Chembe of Ndola High Court has come under unfair attack.

Many strongly believe that the 10 years jail sentence she slapped on a young girl of Ndola for “smoking weed” was harsh. Others are even comparing her case to those who have walked away with a 5 year jail term for killing (manslaughter), which appears to be a serious offence than “smoking weed”.

But those attacking the Judge are missing a crucial point. She was legally right to slap the girl with 10 years jail sentence.

Here are my reasons:

Firstly, the young girl was not sentenced for “smoking” marijuana but “trafficking”. This is how the law works in Zambia. When you are caught with marijuana below 0.5 grams – you can successfully argue that it was for consumption.

However, by law anything above 0.5 grams is regarded as trafficking. So prosecutors don’t have to prove that you were selling but rather that you had quantities above 0.5 grams. That’s it. That is the law as promulgated by Parliament. Judges are supposed to merely follow the law!

Secondly, Parliament, in its wisdom passed a law that says when you are a second offender for drug-related cases, you are supposed to be jailed for a mandatory sentence of 10 years. Judges cannot go against this provision as it is the law for the time being under Section 44 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

So before we throw stones on a poor Judge, try to understand the law. Don’t blame the Judiciary but Parliament!

It reads; ” Any person convicted on a second or subsequent offense for trafficking shall be liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than ten years”. The law is precise.

Now let’s get to the Ndola girl.

She was convicted for “trafficking” and not “smoking” as it has wrongly been presented to the public. I understand she had 17 grams of marijuana which is way over the 0.5 grams. She is a second offender – meaning she had served jail before for drug-related offense. So what did you expect the Judge to do?

Simply put, Judge Chembe was under the legal obligation to apply the law as it is and sentence her to 10 years! If the Judge ever tried to reduce the sentence, she would have committed misconduct.

So before we throw stones on a poor Judge, try to understand the law. Don’t blame the Judiciary but Parliament!

Those with strong views about this law should lobby parliament to make amendments and allow Judges to have discretion on such cases.

In short, the Judge interpreted the law when she slapped a 10 years jail sentence. That is the law. Those not agreeing with the interpretation can appeal.

[Read 414 times, 438 reads today]