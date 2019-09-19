Monze Town Council (MTC) Secretary Benson Bweenje has declared his district ready for investors in different sectors including those interested investing industrial park which will be the first of it’s kind in the Province.

Speaking in Livingston where the district is showcasing its investiment opportunities at the Provincial Tourism and Investment Exposition, Bweenje said the district has various opportunities and that land has been made available for would be investors in different areas.

He said the district has various mineral deposits which have not been exploited an opportunity he said was worth looking into.

“We have also minerals which have been identified. We have overwhelming evidence of Gemstones which have been identified in Monze they are there. Those who are interested to invest in such they are free to come to Monze and we will show them the sites, we have been shown the sites, they are readily available.

“The minerals you are able to see on our stands were just picked on the surface, what more is on the ground. I don’t know but those who are interested to invest can be able to see. Apart from that, we also have quarry mining. The quarry we have there, we have been told that ot has the potential to be turned into a cement plant. So we are also inviting people who are willing to come and invest in our District. Our District has the potential,” he said.

Meanwhile Bweenje said the town will be home to an industrial park which will be located in Bweengwa.

He said the Bweengwa Industrial Park will have an advantage of using the by-products of geothermal energy which is heat and hot water to be used in a number of industrial activities.

He explained that the Kalahari Geo Energy, the company doing the geothermal project has indicated that the pilot power generation will start in early 2021 hence those interested should quickly position themselves for the opportunity.

He further explained that there are also opportunities in the area of value addition to the meat and dairy products and by products.

“Have not talked much to do with animal or maybe maize, you might be wondering. Am aware, for example the government is putting the mealing plant so I can not talk on that because I know that value has already been added and I do know that we still have some people who buy the hides from animals so that business is already but we want people to come and invest in a company that will turn these raw materials into finished products,” he said.

On Tourism, Bweenje said the district has huge potential for game ranching and Safari as it is home to the Lochinvar National Park.

“Apart from that, we are also giving the opportunity to people to view wild animal, that’s game ranching. we also have the opportunity for people to do normal Safari. We also have the opportunity for people to come and build estate, for example on our stands you are seeing the display of a map which is planned for a shopping mall. Those are opportunities that Monze is giving out,” he said.

