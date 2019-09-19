PF has maintained its opposition to the re-introduction of deputy ministers in the Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019.
PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says the re-introduction of Deputy Minister will be costly to government.
And Mr. Mwila says the PF supports the increase of timeframe for an election petition to be heard from 14 to 30 days.
He said the Party also supports the proposed amendment of article 116 to include sub article 4 to allow Minister to continue holding office until a new government is elected.
Mr Mwila said this will allow the government to continue performing its functions.
He said the proposal to reduce the period a civil servant should resign before seeking political office from two years to six months is also supported by the party.
Mr Mwila was speaking when he appeared before the Parliamentary Select Committee tasked to scrutinise the Constitution of Zambia Amendment Bill Number 10.
Meanwhile, Mr Mwila said the Party is opposed to the proposed amendment on the voting of the President to include the possibility of forming a coalition government.
He said it is important that the President should draw his or her mandate directly from most of the people because most coalition governments have proved to be unstable.
[ZNBC]
Coalition governments are better at providing checks and balances.
We do not have opposition in Zambia. That is why we have so much corruption by those elected to serve the people. They serve themselves handsomely.
Tell it to them marines, Davies Mwila. It just doesn’t add up.
Coalition governments are for mature democracies which would understand the role of the partners in government. It not for people who would take their position in government to prevent government from working
You wonder then who included the useless coalition government and deputy minister proposals in the dreaded NDF resolutions and the Constitutional Amendment Bill.It is the likes of Sakwiba Sikota Edith Nawakwi,Peter Chanda,Nakachinda,failed opposition leaders who would like to come to power through the back door, on the back and shoulders of PF.No wonder they are talking too much,more than PF itself.The useless opposition lot!
For once the PF has said something very sensible