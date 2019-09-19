PF has maintained its opposition to the re-introduction of deputy ministers in the Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019.

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says the re-introduction of Deputy Minister will be costly to government.

And Mr. Mwila says the PF supports the increase of timeframe for an election petition to be heard from 14 to 30 days.

He said the Party also supports the proposed amendment of article 116 to include sub article 4 to allow Minister to continue holding office until a new government is elected.

Mr Mwila said this will allow the government to continue performing its functions.

He said the proposal to reduce the period a civil servant should resign before seeking political office from two years to six months is also supported by the party.

Mr Mwila was speaking when he appeared before the Parliamentary Select Committee tasked to scrutinise the Constitution of Zambia Amendment Bill Number 10.

Meanwhile, Mr Mwila said the Party is opposed to the proposed amendment on the voting of the President to include the possibility of forming a coalition government.

He said it is important that the President should draw his or her mandate directly from most of the people because most coalition governments have proved to be unstable.

[ZNBC]

[Read 280 times, 280 reads today]