Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company managing director Jonathan Kampata says the water utility firm is determined to work with ZNBC and other media houses to highlight effects of climate change.

Mr. Kampata says the supply of adequate water supply continues to be under threat due to effects of climate variability.

He said this when he paid a courtesy call on ZNBC Director General Richard Mwanza at his office.

He also stated that the water utility has managed to mobilize over US$780 million from government and cooperating partners for water and sanitation projects in Lusaka since 2011.

And Mr. Mwanza has urged Lusaka water and sewerage company to partner with ZNBC through a memorandum of understanding to ensure that it yields tangible results in enhancing the water utility’s service delivery.

Mr Mwanza said ZNBC has wider coverage on both radio and television which the water company can of advantage.

