Chipolopolo captain Adrian Chama says they aiming for a very favorable away result in Sundays’ 2020 CHAN qualifier away date against eSwatini.

Zambia arrived in eSwatini on Wednesday ahead of the September 22 final round , first leg qualifier in Manzini.

Chipolopolo are also chasing their first away win in the 2020 CHAN qualifiers after starting the race to Cameroon on July 27 with a 0-0 away draw against Botswana before winning 3-2 to advance to the final round.

“Preparations are going well and we are looking forward to the game. We are also aware of what eSwatini have to offer and it will not be an easy game,” Chama said.

“But the trend of enjoying a home ground advantage in football is gone; crowds now turn up to cheer the best team and we hope to produce a performance that fans will enjoy.”

Chama said team spirit is high with Zambia now at full-house following his and Zesco United club-mate Clement Mulenga’s arrival in camp on Thursday after attending to club duty on Wednesday.

“Pressure is there in every industry. We believe pressure should build us as a team. And should not break us,” Chama said.

The final leg is set for October 19 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

