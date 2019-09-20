Government has disclosed that over 595 surface water permits have been issued to various water users in Lusaka.

Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environment Protection Acting Permanent Secretary Kenneth Nyundu says government will continue to regulate the use of ground water, because of the vital role it plays in enhancing national development.

And Mr Nyundu has revealed that the measures government has put in places to regulate the use of water are yielding positive results.

He disclosed that following the enactment of the sanitation and environment statutory instrument No 18 of 2018, 93 drilling companies have been registered.

Most rivers in Zambia are threatened, due to poor water management

Mr Nyundu added that the registering of drilling companies has helped in regulating the indiscriminate drilling of boreholes.

He said this during the commemoration of the world rivers day, in a speech read for him by Department of Planning Information Director Tobias Musonda in the Ministry of Water Development, Sanitation and Environment Protection.

Mr Nyundu pointed that government will continue to regulate the use of water as it is a vital resource.

And speaking earlier, World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Country Director Nachilala Nkombo called for raising awareness on the importance of preserving river waters.

Ms Nkombo pointed out that most rivers in Zambia are threatened, due to poor water management.

She said there is need to guard Zambia’s biggest water resource by all stakeholders, if the country is to boast of its fresh and available waters.

Ms Nkombo added that there is need to put in more emphasis on the protection of river sources.

She implored government to come up with measures, in order to remedy the threats faced by the country’s water bodies.

