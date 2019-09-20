Zesco United this Saturday battle to stay top of the FAZ Super Division table when they host struggling Lumwana Radiants at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The defending champions lead the table on goal difference tied on 6 points with Napsa Stars, Nkana and Red Arrows after two rounds of matches played.

Zesco took over top spot from Napsa on Wednesday following a 3-0 away win over winless Nakamabala Leopards in Mazabuka.

Lumwana will be the second successive side on zero points that Zesco will face after Nakambala, and on paper, Zesco are expected to carry the day.

And after resting five starters, Zesco coach George Lwandamina will likely start his strongest XI with an eye on next Saturday’s CAF Champions League regroup stage, final leg home game against Young Africans of Tanzania whom they are tied at 1-1 heading into next weekends decider.

But he will be without defenders Adrian Chama and Clement Mwape who are away on 2020 CHAN qualifying duty with Chipolopolo to face eSwatini in Manzini this Sunday.

Meanwhile, Lumwana have a huge mountain to climb considering that they have yet to score a single goal this season after two games played.

Elsewhere on Saturday, on-fire Red Arrows test Power Dynamos’ rebound when the latter visits them at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Power collected their first league win last weekend following a shock 2-0 home victory over Lusaka Dynamos after kicking off their season with a 1-0 away at promoted Kansanshi Dynamos on August 31.

Nkana and Napsa are only in action on Sunday against Mufulira Wanderers at home and Lusaka Dynamos away respectively.

2019/2020 FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK THREE

21/09/2019

13h00:Nkwazi-Zanaco

15h00:Red Arrows-Power Dynamos

13h00:Buildcon-Forest Rangers

15h00:Zesco-Lumwana Radiants

15h00:Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy-Kabwe Warriors

15h00: Kansanshi Dynamos-Green Buffaloes

15h00: Green Eagles-Nakambala Leopards

22/09/2019

15h00:Lusaka Dynamos-Napsa Stars

15h00:Nkana-Mufulira Wanderers

