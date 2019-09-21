Chibombo District Electoral Officer (DEO) Emmanuel Sikanyika has urged stakeholders participating in the delimitation exercise of the electoral boundaries in the area to be impartial as they submit their proposals.

Mr Sikanyika, who is also the Council Secretary, says the purpose of delimitation will only be attained if stakeholders deliberate in a non – partisan, objective and independent manner.

ZANIS reports that the DEO was speaking during the official opening of a four day district delimitation sittings at Chibombo Secondary School.

Mr Sikanyika told the stakeholders that delimitation exercise should be taken seriously because it is the only way that will make electoral services more accessible to the people in the district.

He said in addition to creating boundaries for a new constituency and three wards allocated to the district, the stakeholders are also required to consider reallocating some polling stations to more suitable and conducive venues.

Mr Sikanyika said the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has observed that some polling stations are located in places which are not convenient for conducting elections.

He added that stakeholders are also expected to rename some constituencies, wards, and polling stations where necessary.

Meanwhile, some stakeholders have expressed dissatisfaction that ECZ has allocated only one constituency and three wards to the district.

James Ntalasha, who is also the District Council Chairperson, said the district currently has only two constituencies despite its geographical vastness and growth in population size.

Mr Ntalasha said the commission should have therefore allocated three more new constituencies to the district to ensure that electoral services are made more accessible to the people.

And Keembe Member of Parliament, Princes Kasune, said creating just one more constituency in the district may not help much in addressing the challenge of long distances to the polling stations covered by some electorates.

Meanwhile, ECZ advised the stakeholders to submit all their proposals and concerns for further considerations.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]