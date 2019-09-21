The Food Reserve Agency (FRA) says it has enough maize in its reserves in Southern Province for community sales to last up to April 2020.

FRA Southern Province Marketing Coordinator Stephen Liato says the agency has over 23-thousand Metric Tonnes of Maize and that over 3-thousand 6-hundred metric tons has been sold.

Mr. Liato says the agency sells maize to the community members every day except weekends.

He says Monze Depot services the Southern Region A, which covers six districts namely Chikankata, Mazabuka, Monze, Pemba, Gwembe and Namwala.

Mr. Liato was speaking in Monze when Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo checked on the Maize Stock at FRA sheds.

And Mr. Katambo has urged the security wings in Southern Province to ensure the food situation is not politicized in the region.

He has cautioned politicians to desist from unnecessary politics and speculations regarding the hunger situation, which usually causes panic among the public.

Mr. Katambo said FRA has enough maize in stock and will continue to service community members through the community sales.

He said the Office of the Vice President through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unity -DMMU- is also on the ground managing the situation.

