The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has said that it has no time for a pretend President’s Jokes who is becoming more and more desperate for relevance and attention. In a statement released, in reference to the United party for National Development (UPND) Mr Hakainde Hichilema, PF Media Director Sunday Chanda wondered what Mr. Hakainde Hichilema has done about drought in Southern, Western and Eastern Provinces.
Mr Chanda said that it was even shocking how Mr. Hichilema has even attempted to get credit for the support the United Kingdom (UK) wishes to give Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs) in this Country.
Below is the full statement
WE HAVE NO TIME FOR THE “PRETEND PRESIDENT’S” JOKES
21st September 2019 – We continue to witness UPND leader becoming more and more desperate for relevance and attention. He does not mind to pretend that he is what he is not. He now issues a comical statement purporting to direct His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to immediately meet with stakeholders in the milling industry. This is laughable!
We wish to ask what it is that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema has done about drought in Southern, Western and Eastern Provinces? Which field has he been to? Whom has he spoken to except to post divisions and ridicule on climate change.
Zambians have watched with shock how Mr. Hichilema has even attempted to get credit for the support the United Kingdom (UK) wishes to give Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs) in this Country.
Mr. Hichilema may wish to recall that Her Honour the Vice President met with UK Representative to discuss hunger situation especially in Southern Province except he cannot remember as he is preoccupied with politics.
How does Mr. Hichilema propose meetings when he never attends any national event and even threatens UPND MPs against participating in national and parliamentary critical events?
Mr. Hichilema, cannot cheat anyone. He has no time for anyone, not even people of Southern and Western Provinces through there time of need.
While our opponents like the UPND leader have the luxury to make headlines , PF Government has been meeting stakeholders for the past two months.
The UPND leader should now know that headlines and pronouncements do not change anything. If he has anything to contribute to the Agriculture discourse, let us hear it instead of lamentation.
The PF Government is on the ground distributing food in Southern and Western provinces as well as weather index insurance payouts.
His Excellency President Lungu and the Minister of Agriculture Hon. Micheal Katambo have been busy this year meeting farmers and Agriculture stakeholders nationwide. Surely they do not have the privilege of stage-managed mealie meal handouts in Lusaka or online posts from the comfort of their homes calling for agriculture meetings. Their last field visit was this week in Southern province.
