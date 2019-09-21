The opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) has officially disbanded.

NDC legally recognized National Secretary, Mwenya Musenge has disbanded the NDC and indicated that he will form a new party.

He has advised those members in contention with him to join him or form their own party too.

This follows the dismissal of the appeal to the Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo.

Last month, the NDC was disbanded following the Lusaka High Court ruling on the matter.

Meanwhile, The National Democratic Congress party (NDC) President Mr. Chishimba Kambwili has announced that he will hold a Press briefing on Sunday 22/09/2019 where he will discuss the status of the political party NDC as well as other matters.

The Press briefing will start at 10:00hrs at Mr Kambwili’s Woodlands Residence and all media houses are invited and requested to be seated by 09:30hrs.

