The opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) has officially disbanded.
NDC legally recognized National Secretary, Mwenya Musenge has disbanded the NDC and indicated that he will form a new party.
He has advised those members in contention with him to join him or form their own party too.
This follows the dismissal of the appeal to the Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo.
Last month, the NDC was disbanded following the Lusaka High Court ruling on the matter.
Meanwhile, The National Democratic Congress party (NDC) President Mr. Chishimba Kambwili has announced that he will hold a Press briefing on Sunday 22/09/2019 where he will discuss the status of the political party NDC as well as other matters.
The Press briefing will start at 10:00hrs at Mr Kambwili’s Woodlands Residence and all media houses are invited and requested to be seated by 09:30hrs.
looks like they want to kiss each other on the above photo Chishimba and Mwenya…NDC keeps on dying and resurrecting
CKinsultor was just a consultant of the NDC the last time I checked properly.
How he highjumped to lead it and start sidelining the official recognised SG Mwenya Musenge leaves much to be desired.
Utu tubena Atanga na Akafumba were stooges meant to disparage vulgar Musenge and trynna beat him to his game unconstitutionally.
But it’s okay, even the Mile Sampa’s Orange Party was equally short lived. Nothing surprising here.
According to clause 72 (9) of the amended 2016 Zambian Constitution the MP of the former NDC party has now become an independent MP… Kambwili is a dandehead and now should pay his lawyers who misled him…Kambwili is now finished and should now form his own party…