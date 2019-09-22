Chipolopolo on Sunday moved one foot closer to 2020 CHAN qualification after beating hosts eSwatini in their final round, first leg qualifier in Manzini.

Aggrey Chiyangi’s side beat eSwatini 1-0 to collect their first away win the qualifiers after drawing 0-0 away to Botswana in the last round in July.

Green Eagles midfielder Amity Shamende scored the game’s only goal in the 84th minute.

The final leg is scheduled for October 19 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola where a draw will suffice to see Chipolopolo through to January’s CHAN finals in Cameroon.

