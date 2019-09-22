Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament Jonas Chanda has called on some opposition political party leaders not to politicise climate change and the hunger situation in some parts of the country.

Dr. Chanda says the current hunger situation in some parts of the country is due to the harsh effects of climate change.

He says government is however coming up with interventions to address climate change while the opposition has engaged in cheap politics.

Dr. Chanda says President Edgar Lungu was very clear in his recent address to the National Assembly that government is committed to achieving sustainable development through climate smart methods.

He says it is unfortunate that most politicians and civil society organizations do not take time to read and understand President Lungu’s speech.

Dr. Chanda was speaking when he featured on the PF Interactive Forum to make a review of President Edgar Lungu’s speech during the official opening of the 4th session of the 12th National Assembly.

And Dr Chanda has urged politicians not to attach partisan interests in the constitution refinement process.

Meanwhile, PF Media Director Sunday Chanda has called on Zambians to support government’s development agenda.

Mr. Chanda said Zambians must disregard politicians who only want to gain political mileage over serious issues.

