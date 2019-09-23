On 28th September ,14 beautiful young models will vie for the 2019 Miss UNZA crown. The pageant will be held at Radisson Blue Hotel. The theme for this years event is “keeping Zambia clean green and healthy”.

The pageant will have 5 categories;

1. Introduction

2. Express Yourself

3. Theme Representation

4. Around The World

5. Evening Gown

The headline artist at the pageant will be Chef187 , one week removed from the release of his 4th album ‘Bon Appetit‘.

The 14 models competing for Miss UNZA 2019 are:

Visit the official facebook page for more information about the pageant : Miss UNZA pageant 2019

[Read 76 times, 76 reads today]