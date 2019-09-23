GEARS Initiative Executive Director McDonald Chipenzi says it is regrettable that the National Democratic Congress has been strangled to death.

Mr Chipenzi says it is unfortunate that the party with a promising future has been killed due to interest from outside the party.

He said the death of the NDC is an assault on Democracy and competitive electoral democracy in Zambia.

Mr Chipenzi has regretted that the party leadership could not agree on various issues that have led to the dissolution of the party.

In an interview Mr Chipenzi has urged the party Leadership to sit and resolve their issues to salvage the party from total collapse.

On Saturday 21st September 2019, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo rejected the request by the National Democratic Congress to have the party re-registered using the same name.

This was after Party President Chishimba Kambwili appealed to Mr. Kampyongo on 9th September against the de-registration of the party by the Registrar of Societies.

Mr. Kampyongo explained that in the appeal, the NDC was not contesting the cancellation of the certificate of registration but requested to be allowed to register the party by changing the constitution, office bearers and maintaining the same name.

[Read 462 times, 462 reads today]