FAZ has hailed Chipolopolo for beating eSwatini 1-0 in Sunday’s 2020 CHAN qualifier in Manzini.

Green Eagles midfielder Amity Shamende scored the goal in the final round, first leg qualifier in Manzini.

“We are very proud of the team’s victory on foreign soil. It is a result that takes the team closer to the dream of CHAN qualification,” FAZ President Andrew Kamanga said.

“Ours is only to urge them to remain focused and finish off the job in the second leg and grab the ticket to Cameroon. We are working to qualify another team to a major tournament after the Under-23 qualified to the AFCON in Egypt,” Kamanga said.

The final leg is scheduled for October 19 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola where a draw will suffice to see Chipolopolo through to January’s CHAN finals in Cameroon.

