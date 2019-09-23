Unionised and Senior Management Employees at the National Institute for Scientific and Industrial Research have staged a peaceful protest demanding payment of two months’ salary arrears.

The Workers are owed salaries for August and September 2019.

On 20th September, a General meeting was held at the NISIR Offices and the affected employees resolved to demand the payment of the two months’ salary arrears.

Speaking on behalf of the affected workers, The University of Zambia and Allied Workers Union General Secretary Mulabika Willa said the workers are displeased with the continued delay by government to pay salaries since October last year.

Mr Willa said the employees have noted with annoyance the trend where they now have to hold general meetings in order for them to plead with management to pay them salaries.

He has since given government a two days ultimatum to pay the two months’ salary arrears failure to which any action deemed appropriate will be taken.

Mr. Willa said the Employees are further demanding that going forward, NISIR Management should be paying their salaries on 21st of every month in line with the agree conditions of service failure to which action will be taken.

[Read 167 times, 167 reads today]