All People’s Congress Leader Nason Msoni has challenged the Patriotic Front to seriously reflect on their erroneous behaviour and decision to arm criminals.
Mr Msoni says the proliferation of small arms is endangering and putting public safety into serious jeopardy.
He insisted that the party in government must act and behave more responsibly.
Mr Msoni said the conduct is illegal and is setting a very dangerous precedent that can easily be emulated by other stakeholders.
He added that the conduct seriously breaches the societies’ act and indeed the electoral act pertaining to the operation and conduct of a political party.
Mr Msoni has denounced the transformation and the creation of an armed wing in the strongest terms, the behaviour he says is a prelude to lawlessness in the country and gravely breaches the Republican constitution with impunity.
Mr Msoni was reacting to the pictures of a PF cadre brandishing Pistols that have gone viral on social media.
We are now back to the vigilantes era, where we have state-sponsored thugs terrorizing innocent citizens.
Well done PF. we are very close to the one-party state that we rejected in 1990. I guess the result is not hard to predict.
Comment: The fact is no one should be above the law regardless of the party he/she belongs too.lawlessness should not be tolerated.
If you have ever met these thugs blocking roads then you know first hand how out hand things are right now, they have so much power over even lungu himself