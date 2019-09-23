The Patriotic Front has challenged Former Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili to swallow his pride and rejoin the ruling party.
PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says the path Mr Kambwili has taken is going nowhere and the PF sympathize with him.
Mr Chanda said sadly, the UPND leadership has continued to use Mr Kambwili to execute their dirty attacks.
He said while Mr Kambwili accuses some people in the PF of being used by others to fight battles with the likelihood of being dumped, it is him being used unknowingly by UPND to do the dirty work.
Mr Chanda said Mr Kambwili is in fact standing before the man in his mirror and asking him to change his ways.
He said Mr Kambwili continues to be irrelevant in real political terms as well as being able to make meaningful contributions to any political discourse in Zambia.
“Lets face it – NDC is dead and buried. My brother Kambwili this is all you are getting from me. Elect to remain useless all by yourself while Hakainde Hichilema continues to use you”, he added.
“Like the biblical prodigal son, you have a choice to make peace with yourself, with President Lungu and the PF family, we’ll gladly make you a home. *Akasoni, kafwilile mwibula mukalamba wandi,* meaning the shy one died under a leaf my brother!”, Mr Chanda said.
Says this K0lw3, who has been heaping daily insults on an equally uncouth Kambwili.
I feel these P.F Kawalala’s are beginning to realise the masses seeing through their “Pro Poor” lies, & are worried about Prison after 2021.
ka Chanda, those [email protected] will pillows for convicts soon, [email protected]!!
Truth hates… why not debate the substance of the matter at hand…
Why is he suddenly asking CK to rejoin PF? What strategy is? I thought PF said CK was a nonentity.
When Ba Sata started PF he only won one sit in Parliament.
Under Ba Sata PF continued to be in opposition for 10years,and fought continous for the poor those are steps young Cobra Kambwili has taken.
Kambwili has also won One sit in parliament beat Pf in Luanshya.Are those not indicators or similarities to how Ba Sata started Pf?
C.K is capable to unseat PF if he consistently stays in oppositon.
All those who have gone back to Pf are now puppets under the leadship of ECL..e.g Gbm,Miles,the rest
This is the most stupid form of mockery from Chanda. The same people who deregistered his party are the same people to invite him back. PF is full of dirty tricks.
This is also what happened to Miles Sample. It remains to be seen if Kambwili can overcome temptation. And this will prove whether he is a fighter or not.