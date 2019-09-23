The Patriotic Front has challenged Former Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili to swallow his pride and rejoin the ruling party.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda says the path Mr Kambwili has taken is going nowhere and the PF sympathize with him.

Mr Chanda said sadly, the UPND leadership has continued to use Mr Kambwili to execute their dirty attacks.

He said while Mr Kambwili accuses some people in the PF of being used by others to fight battles with the likelihood of being dumped, it is him being used unknowingly by UPND to do the dirty work.

Mr Chanda said Mr Kambwili is in fact standing before the man in his mirror and asking him to change his ways.

He said Mr Kambwili continues to be irrelevant in real political terms as well as being able to make meaningful contributions to any political discourse in Zambia.

“Lets face it – NDC is dead and buried. My brother Kambwili this is all you are getting from me. Elect to remain useless all by yourself while Hakainde Hichilema continues to use you”, he added.

“Like the biblical prodigal son, you have a choice to make peace with yourself, with President Lungu and the PF family, we’ll gladly make you a home. *Akasoni, kafwilile mwibula mukalamba wandi,* meaning the shy one died under a leaf my brother!”, Mr Chanda said.

