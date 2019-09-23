The Independent Church of Zambia has reiterated its position on the need to maintain Zambia as a Christian nation in the constitution amendment bill no.10 of 2019.

Recently the Ruling Patriotic Front recommended the deletion of the word Christian in article 4 of the constitution amendment bill no.10 of 2019.

Appearing before the Parliamentary Select Committee scrutinizing the Constitution Amendment Bill no.10, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila said while his party supports the idea that Zambia remains a Christian nation, it still believed that other minority religions in the country should be protected.

“As Patriotic Front, however, we fully support Zambia’s declaration as a Christian nation, we are alive to the fact that Zambia is a multi-religious society. Therefore, we submit that the words multi-religious be retained, ” PF said in its submission and that the Bill of Rights still guarantees freedom of worship and conscience.

But ICOZ Board Chairperson Bishop David Masupa has said that there is no need to remove Christian in the constitution amendment bill no.10 of 2019 stressing that this is because Zambia like any other counties has its own spiritual nature and character and that there is no need to remove that preamble from the constitution.

