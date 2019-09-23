The Independent Church of Zambia has reiterated its position on the need to maintain Zambia as a Christian nation in the constitution amendment bill no.10 of 2019.
Recently the Ruling Patriotic Front recommended the deletion of the word Christian in article 4 of the constitution amendment bill no.10 of 2019.
Appearing before the Parliamentary Select Committee scrutinizing the Constitution Amendment Bill no.10, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila said while his party supports the idea that Zambia remains a Christian nation, it still believed that other minority religions in the country should be protected.
“As Patriotic Front, however, we fully support Zambia’s declaration as a Christian nation, we are alive to the fact that Zambia is a multi-religious society. Therefore, we submit that the words multi-religious be retained, ” PF said in its submission and that the Bill of Rights still guarantees freedom of worship and conscience.
But ICOZ Board Chairperson Bishop David Masupa has said that there is no need to remove Christian in the constitution amendment bill no.10 of 2019 stressing that this is because Zambia like any other counties has its own spiritual nature and character and that there is no need to remove that preamble from the constitution.
There is nothing wrong with having a clause in the constitution declaring Zambia as a Christian Nation; indeed there are over 80% of Zambians who are Christians. This clause does not prevent other religions from exercising their faith because Christianity does not force people; it is by choice and besides Christians are very accommodating, unlike other religions. God bless Zambia! Psalm 33:12
That christian nation clause contradicts the bill of rights which is contained in the main body the constitution.
THE RIGHT TO RELIGION AND THE RIGHT TO ASSOCIATION.
Must be a lie that PF want to delete “Christian”, unless they are idyots.
So many constitutions identify themselves with religion. India is Hindu Nation.
The worse could be to call Zambia as a blackman nation.
In American constitution it is clear that America was for whites, they never thought that one day blacks including Zambians will be US citizens.
So why change their constitution to include Zambians?
@ Nostradamus
You are lying about India being a Hindu nation. The preamble of the Indian Constitution is very clear;
“WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC and to secure to all its citizens
JUSTICE, social, economic and political;
LIBERTY of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship;
EQUALITY of status and of opportunity; and to promote among them all
FRATERNITY assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation;
IN OUR CONSTITUENT ASSEMBLY this 26th day of November, 1949, do HEREBY ADOPT, ENACT AND GIVE TO OURSELVES THIS CONSTITUTION.”
With due respect, Reverend Masupa should have even submitted that the word Christian be substituted with the word Pentecostal because it’s only Pentecostals that insisted and are still insisting on this declaration. We know that sober churches like the Catholics have not supported this declaration because they’ve a better understanding of religion. We still remember how Reverend Stan Kristafor behaved immediately FTJ made the proclamation, we still remember how the late Dr Mannaseh Phiri was hounded out of ZNBC by Pentecostal fundamentalists. You can’t pass a Law you don’t intend to enforce so we are waiting for you. If you misbehave like last time we won’t allow to trample on our rights because of a styopet declaration. Edgar must know that these are the same people who chewed more…
from FTJ’s notorious slush fund. Godfridah is waiting for gratuity without even a Constituency. God must save of us from these people. It’s better to live next to a night club than be neighbours with a born again chap. They’re more noisy than the devil!
Zambians need to be reminded that the constitution has the Bill of Rights. You can not put clauses in the constitution that contradict.The constitution cant say Zambia is a Christian Nation and at the same time state that every citizen has the right to religion and association.
The 1996 amended Constitution stated “Zambia is a Christian nation tolerant of other religions” which is just nonsensical. Better go back the the 1991 constitution which declares Zambia to be a multi-religious state and is in agreement with the bill of rights.
LET US BE JUDGED BY OUR DEEDS AND NOT PROCLAMATIONS.
Very good, you can’t determine the degree of tolerance. What’s important is being a human-being, then next is being Zambian. Now these goons want to create classes of Zambians according to what they believe. Pentecostals want to be more Zambian than the rest of us. This is nonsensical! How can they tolerate us as if Zambia is their motherland alone? This is what poverty does and indeed it has no heroes. Religion isn’t a natural science that you can precipitate in a lab to come up with a true religion. You might even kill others based on your wrong belief! Leave that to God, He knows us better than these con men and women
For the first time I agree with Davis Mwila, Zambia has many religious groups including people who do not believe in God, all mention of Christianity should be removed and replaced with religious beliefs because no one religion can claim they know the truth.
WHAT IS REALLY CHRISTIAN ABOUT THIS P.F REGIME?
This Christian hogwash is there to hoodwink Zambians from questioning the wrongs of P.F.
Whats Christian about The Stealing, adultery, lies deception of P.F?
Whats Christian about “playing with” V.a.l.d.e.n & his dirty trafficking reputation?
Whats Christian about State House resident Boxer Kaizer beating up Female officers in full view of his equally corrupt Leader Jona, & kidnapping young boys enjoying themselves on a weekend outing?
Whats Christian about (Chimp)yongo the ex illegal Currency Brute, assaulting opposition members, using his Brown Shirts -P.Folice, & stopping non P.F associated citizens from exercising their constitutional right of free assembly?
Whats Christian about Toll gate theft, Mukula, Eswatini, 42…
cont;
Whats Christian about toll gate theft, Mukula, Eswatini Mansions, 42 Wheelbarrows, 42 Mysterious houses, I coud go on ALL DAY LONG!!
JUST REPEAL THIS “CHRISTIAN NATION” NONSENSE, & CONTINUE STEALING IN PEACE MA GUNDWANE’ IMWE’
There is so much ignorance on contents of Bill 10 or current Constitution. In 1st para of preamble of current Constitution we people of Zambia recognise supremacy of God Almighty. In 2nd para we declare our country Christian Nation. In para 7 we recognise multi-ethnic, multi-racial, multi-religious etc. Bill 10 proposes deletion of this reference to ‘multi-religious’ in para 7. If PF SG is quoted correctly in article its para 7 he’s proposing be retained with reference to ‘multi-religious’ rights. It’s either ICOZ doesn’t fully understand Bill 10, or is being misquoted by LT since even title of article is erroneous. Only the TRUTH shall set us free. God Bless Zambia.