The Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA) has welcomed the process of amending the Constitution to rectify the key gaps, promotes Human rights and improves the Governance of the Nation and hoped that hoped that “as Parliament passes this legislation, Members of Parliament must give the citizens a Constitution that will stand the taste of time.”

However the University of Zambia has asked Parliament to withdrawal the Bill and undertake further consultation and claimed the process to come up with the Bill was not all inclusive.

ZICA has however not welcomed the reintroduction of deputy ministers by stating that Deputy Ministers were previously removed because their positions were seen to be redundant and not cost-effective. The professional body has also said the these functions of Bank of Zambia should not be taken away from the central bank as proposed by Bank of Zambia itself but should be explicitly stated as functions of the central bank as indicated in the current constitution.

On the proposal by the Drug Enforcement Commission to change its name, ZICA has stated that the newly created Anti-Drugs, Economic and Financial Crimes Agency’s role will not overlap with that of the Financial Intelligence Centre which currently investigates financial crimes. The Anti-Drugs, Economic and Financial Crimes Agency’s role should be complementary to that of the Financial Intelligence Centre by prosecuting those identified as being involved in financial crimes by the Financial Intelligence Centre.

Meanwhile the University of Zambia Acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Enala Tembo-Mwase, in a written submission said claimed amendment of Article 1(5) the Bill, which seeks to add the words, subject to article 28”, was intended to remove the sovereign authority of the people of Zambia to the Constitution Court.

The current provision in clause 5 of Article 1 reads, “a matter relating to this Constitution shall be heard by the Constitutional Court” and once amended it would read,

“1 (5), subject to Article 28, a matter relating to this Constitution shall be heard by the

Constitutional Court.”

The University of acting Vice Chancellor made several observations, welcomed amendments to certain provisions but also rejected others. Based on their observations and their incorrect readings of provisions such as amendment to Article 1(5), the University of Zambia recommended the Bill must be withdrawn.

In urging Parliament to pass the legislation, ZICA has however, appeal to the Parliamentary Select Committee to consider the expert views before enacting this Bill.

[Read 189 times, 189 reads today]