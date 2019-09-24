ZESCO has refuted reports that it will effect a 200 percent electricity tariff hike starting October 1st, 2019 to facilitate the planned importation of power from Eskom of South Africa.

The story was first reported by the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) that the period for the increase will only be for six months of the power importation aimed at mitigating load shedding following a decline in power generation necessitated by low water levels.

After the story was picked up by many social media outlets, ZESCO decided to issues the statement below. ZNBC has since taken down the story.

