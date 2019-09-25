Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi admits last Sunday’s 3-2 home loss to ailing Mighty Mufulira Wanderers is of great concern.

The result not only handed Mighty their first points of the season, after losing their opening two games, but also dispatched Nkana to their first league defeat .

Furthermore, Nkana concede their first goals of the league season in the match against Mighty.

“I think I am not happy with the way the defence has played. We have been consistent in our last two games in which we have not conceded a goal but after being scored three goals it is worrying,”Chambeshi said.

“It kills the momentum of the team otherwise, overall play, I am happy we are scoring but it is a petty we have conceded three goals in the third game of the season which is not healthy for us.”

Meanwhile, Nkana have an opportunity to redeem themselves this Sunday when they visit Forest Rangers who are unbeaten in their also two games but hunting for their first league win of the season.

