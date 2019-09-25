Zambian house music icon El Mukuka is set to become the first Zambian DJ/Producer to perform at the prestigious Corona SunSets Festival series on Saturday 28th September 2019. Corona SunSets is a global music festival series celebrating the transformational power of sunset in the world’s most iconic beaches, mountains, and city centers. Corona SunSets Festival is bringing the magic of the setting sun back to Durban this September at the Shongweni Club, located amongst the gorgeous greenery of Hillcrest. El Mukuka will be sharing the stage with top African & international dance music stars such as Felix Jaehn, Mi Casa, Sun-El Musician, TiMO ODV, Kususa, Floyd Lavine and many others.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]