The Judiciary has proposed that the number of days for hearing a Presidential petition before the constitutional court be increased from 30 days to 45 days.

High Court Registrar Paul Chisha says the increase in the number of days will help determine the matter in a more realistic manner.

Mr Chisha says 30 days is not enough to handle a Presidential petition hence the proposal to increase it to 45 days.

Mr Chisha was speaking when the Judiciary made submissions to the Parliamentary Select Committee scrutinising the constitutional amendment bill number 10 of 2019.

And Mr Chisha said the Judiciary is also proposing that disciplinary cases for judges must be handled by the judicial Service Commission instead of Judicial Complaint Commission.

He said the judiciary has proposed the tenure of office of the Chief Justice should not be limited to ten years as it is the current constitution.

Mr Chisha has also submitted that the term adequately funding in the current constitution must be replaced by the word fully funded during a financial year.

He said once the Judiciary is fully funded it will be easy to carry out its mandate.

Mr Chisha said this in response to Kanchibiya Member of Parliament, Martin Malama, who wanted to know why adequately funding in the current constitution must be replaced with fully funding.

Meanwhile, the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) has supported their earlier submission that the number of days for hearing a Presidential petition be increased from 14 to 30 days.

EFZ Chairperson Joshua Banda said the 30 days is adequate for the Constitutional court to determine the matter.

Bishop Banda also said the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation must be retained as it is in the current constitution.

He also said the fellowship does not support the ‘re-introduction of deputy ministers as it is costly.

