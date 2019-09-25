Zanaco bounced back to winning ways on Wednesday following a 2-0 home victory over promoted Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

The Bankers victory came four days after their 3-2 Lusaka derby loss away at Nkwazi that saw them suffer their second league defeat of the 2019/20 season after three rounds of games played.

Wednesday’s result is also a huge lift for Zanaco who needed a confidence boost ahead of this Saturday’s CAF Confederation Cup second round, final leg tie against Bolton City of YC of Mauritius in Lusaka after beating the latter 2-1 away a fortnight ago.

Winger Charles Zulu struck in the 12th and 57th minutes to hand Zanaco their second league win of the season in this Week Four match.

The victory lifts Zanaco five places from tenth to fifth on 6 points from four games, displacing Nkwazi on goal difference who only play this weekend away at struggling Nakambala Leopards.

Meanwhile, six Week Four games will be played this weekend except for the Power Dynamos versus Zesco United and Lumwana Radiants versus Green Eagles fixtures.

This is due to Zesco and Eagles CAF Champions League home and away commitments this weekend.

