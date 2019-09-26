The Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia says it does not support the extension of the presidential petition hearing period from 14 to within 30 days.

EFZ Spokesperson, Joshua Banda says extending the days can weaken the security of the nation.Bishop Banda said EFZ considers as a priority the security of the nation.

He said this when he submitted before the Parliamentary Select Committee that is scrutinizing the Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019.

Bishop Banda however said the Fellowship supports the seven days to file the petition.

And Bishop Banda said the fellowship supports the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation and must be retained as it is in the current constitution.

[ZNBC]

