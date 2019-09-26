The Ministry of Home Affairs has described the statement circulating on social media as an act of desperation by a known political party who schemes to ascend to power through media propaganda and political anarchy.
Reacting to a story that the Government only Spent K65 000 instead of K80 000 in blocking the opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema from donating food to a community, Nephas Chifuta, the Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo did not offer an interview to any media institution and the Ministry Public Relations Officer did not issue any press statement pertaining to the operation of the police in Kafue town as alleged
Mr Chifuta disassociated the Ministry of Home Affairs from the false story purporting that Hon. Stephen Kampyongo clarified that Government has spent K65,000 and not K80,000 as reported by some media houses.
“The unprofessional journalists claim to have quoted the Minister of Home Affairs during an interview and at the same time attributed the same statement to a press release issued by the Ministry Public Relations Officer, ” the statement read
Mr Chifuta further said that the criminal scribes engaged to publish false articles about Government will soon be exposed and dealt with as investigations in all the reported false publications have advanced.
“We further wish to thank the Zambia Police Service Command for being proactive and ensuring that law and order is maintained,” concluded the statement.
As the party strategist I am happy that hh is now causing panic in pf. Look how many people have issued silly statements from pf in past 2 days. Just earlier they came out saying that they did spend money to block hh but that it was a lower amount than was reported. Pf are a bunch of liars and only crooked people will vote for them . We humbly ask you to vote upnd . I will be travelling to Zambia soon to be on the ground with my boy Larry. The country has gone to dogs. And yes I will be with my white wife.
Hh came out with a very powerful alternative to the budget of the failure party and that sent shivers down pf spines. They had no response so they went down the old African political response of accusing opposition of supporting gay rights. Hh and upnd do not support gay rights but as an individual myself I have no problem with it. The reason ignorant Africans dislike gay people is based on some supernatural belief that christianity does not allow such acts. However the same people that brought them christianity were found to be touching and sexually abusing both young girls and boys. Gay people have no impact on my life so why should it bother me. You are willing to accept Grant’s and aid from gay countries but say you hate gay people. Only insecure men fear gays
Comment:all in all this money would have gone to the people who are starving please why spend all this?