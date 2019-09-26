The Ministry of Home Affairs has described the statement circulating on social media as an act of desperation by a known political party who schemes to ascend to power through media propaganda and political anarchy.

Reacting to a story that the Government only Spent K65 000 instead of K80 000 in blocking the opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema from donating food to a community, Nephas Chifuta, the Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo did not offer an interview to any media institution and the Ministry Public Relations Officer did not issue any press statement pertaining to the operation of the police in Kafue town as alleged

Mr Chifuta disassociated the Ministry of Home Affairs from the false story purporting that Hon. Stephen Kampyongo clarified that Government has spent K65,000 and not K80,000 as reported by some media houses.

“The unprofessional journalists claim to have quoted the Minister of Home Affairs during an interview and at the same time attributed the same statement to a press release issued by the Ministry Public Relations Officer, ” the statement read

Mr Chifuta further said that the criminal scribes engaged to publish false articles about Government will soon be exposed and dealt with as investigations in all the reported false publications have advanced.

“We further wish to thank the Zambia Police Service Command for being proactive and ensuring that law and order is maintained,” concluded the statement.

[Read 58 times, 58 reads today]