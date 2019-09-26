Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Mwimba Malama says Members of Parliament are key in policy formulation and need enough knowledge on business regulations that promote investment.

Mr Malama said it is through strong regulations and implementation of laws that support and protect investment that the country can develop.

Mr Malama was speaking during the official opening of the sensitization workshop on the regulatory impact assessment for Parliamentarians in Lusaka today.

Meanwhile, American National Standards Institute Programme Manager David Jankowski said Zambia is the preferred destination for investment by many investors because of the policies by government that protect investments.

Mr. Jankowski said the political landscape is also conducive for foreign investors because of the will from the government of Zambia and its members.

[ZNBC]

