

President Edgar Lungu has encouraged citizens to reject alien practices that not only threaten Zambian values but undermine the country’s foundation as a Christian Nation.

President Lungu says his administration’s promise in July this year to the Zambian people that he would NOT introduce gay rights in exchange for donor aid is unequivocal.

The President says certain rights enjoyed in other parts of the world cannot be replicated in Zambia because they are taboo to many if not all Zambian cultures.

“Marriage is specifically a union between a man and a woman in our jurisdiction,” the President says.

President Lungu says if homosexuality is frowned upon in Zambia what about same sex marriages.

He adds that just like Christianity, Zambian laws proscribe sexual relationships between people of the same sex and if found guilty such people could serve time in jail.

The President has since cautioned politicians being courted by foreign powers to embrace gay rights to think about the future of Zambia even under the lure of huge finances being dangled by foreign powers.

This is contained in a statement issued by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.

