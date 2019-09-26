President Edgar Lungu has left New York for Zambia after attending the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

President Lungu addressed the UN General Assembly, attended High-Level side meetings and held bilateral talks with Heads of State and government officials.

Speaking when he addressed the media shortly before departure at Palace Hotel in New York today, Thursday, President Lungu said “My outing to the UN General Assembly in New York has been a success. We tackled all the important issues that were on the agenda what remains now is for us leaders to begin implementing resolutions of the outcomes of the various meetings that we had.”

The Head of State explained,” Personally, I can focus on the Industrial Development Decade for Africa (IDDA III and IV) High-Level meeting where we all came to the conclusion that we have to do more to bring Africa to the level of industrialization it needs to be. This requires a concerted effort, we need to find the various factors that can make this a reality such as Investment in Infrastructure, Energy and so on…”

The IDDA meeting was held on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) under the theme, “Promoting Innovation and Infrastructure Development: A Pathway for Boosting Manufacturing in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

Meanwhile, President Lungu has called on Zambians in the Diaspora to seriously consider investing some of the resources back home.

He said he is aware of some economies that thrive because of the wealth that citizens in the diaspora send to their country of origin in the form of investments.

“Zambians in the diaspora need to be our Economic Ambassadors, they need to bring people to come and invest back home. With the dual citizenship in place, they don’t necessarily need to come back home to stay but can influence the development of the country by investing and bringing investors,” he said

