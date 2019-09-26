Chingola football administrator Blackwell Siwale is advising FAZ to clear the uncertainty surrounding the pending hiring of the new Chipolopolo coach before the 2021 Africa Cup qualifying campaign begins in November.

Green Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi is currently acting as Zambia coach after the departure of Belgian Sven Vandenbroeck earlier this year.

FAZ last month abandoned its decision to hire Serb Veseline Jelusic as Zambia coach after the Government rejected his appointment.

‘FAZ is not helping by keeping quiet, we need to be told what the association is planning or doing about it. I am afraid the silence from FAZ is not helping anybody. We have little time left before our first game in the qualifiers,’ Siwale said.

The 2021 AFCON qualifiers are starting early in November with Zambia travelling to Algeria on day one of the qualifying campaign.

‘There should be flow of information on the issue of the coach. They need to show if they will hire an expatriate coach, continue with local coaches or local coach. They wanted to head hunt a coach when the employment act does not allow,’ Siwale said.

The FAZ aspiring Presidential candidate underscored the importance of ACON qualification.

‘If we don’t qualify for the Africa Cup we will be losing revenue. Qualifying to AFCON guarantees you $800, 000. Our failure to qualify for the last two AFCON on has made us lose over $1000, 000,’ he said.

“We should employ the coach, work with the coach, psyche the players and motivate the players. We wish we could have more information flowing from them regarding preparations for the AFCON qualifiers.”

Zambia will also face Zimbabwe and Botswana in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]