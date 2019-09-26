The Ministry of Home Affairs has clarified that government only released K65,000 to facilitate today’s police operations to block the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema from entering Kafue and not K80,000 as indicated in some sections of the media.
Minister of Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo clarified the false reports in an interview with the media today.
Mr. Kampyongo further said only 2000 police officers were deployed in Kafue from around 07 Hours to 17hrs to monitor the security situation in the area where the UPND leader was scheduled to donate mealie meal and tour some places.
He appealed to individuals, Non Governmental Organisations and political institutions to follow procedures whenever they are intending to make donations to avoid unnecessary tension in the country.
Mr Kampyongo said the Ministry of Home Affairs shall remain firm and ensure that law and order is maintained and no illegality would be tolerated.
This is according to a statement released by Home Affairs Public Relations Officer Nephas, Chifuta.
Only in Zambia where a donation to the hungry is considered a threat to Komboni security.
So Kampyongo is spending only K65000 to block some from donating still okay with you? That K65000 could have gone a long way in helping with the hunger situation. Also could he kindly cite relevant laws relation to donation of food in ones own country?
Fake news.
Definitely fake news.
Shame!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! All that money to block a person who want do not to poor…………
Whoever cursed this country
Even K65,000 is alot of money to use recklessly,just to stop someone wishing to donate
That’s why this is fake news.
Shameful. To even come and say it was 65 and not 80.
That money would have better been justified if it had been used to buy food in the hunger striken areas of the country
just what are our priorities in Zambia mwebantu
I think for once lets not blame the politicians but lets blame ourselves for allowing this pf lead government for taking us for granted. They are doing what the want because we have allowed it. if we stood our ground and fought together such nonsense was not going to be happening.
K65,000 represents 433 bags of meali meal that could have been bought and donated to some needy community
Hey come on Zambians,let just dance to tunes than complaining.Where is JK to add some volume.Zambia is the next Zimbabwe in the making.Failed nation indeed
We should hang our heads in shame that we have this calibre of leadership! Who has bewitched this country that clowns like these should run the affairs of this nation? The lord save us from this mediocrity and callous leadership in Jesus’ name!!
After spending $17 billion on building roads , other infrastructure and corruption , amazing lungu and his gang of thieves need to resort to this…….
HH is doing the right thing……..deliberately showing up lungu for what he is…..a corrupt wannbe Mugabe.
Keep it up HH , from now until the elections, each time lungu travels out side Zambia begging and showing off his democratic credentials , show the world what he really is.
These are right tactics. The pf rats might not see this, Especially now GRZ are desperate for western aid and investment , which don’t go with democratic suppression….
Faka presha HH ……..
When Kambwili says Kampyongo is a dimwit I agree with him. What’s wrong with Hichilema donating mealie meal? Let him do it, those that need it will benefit. If it’s about security, leave Hichilema to do what he wants however if there’s a riot then hold him accountable. The violent PF cadres in Soloboni are no longer interested in violence because they’ve seen that it doesn’t pay. They’re tired of your lies. So don’t scheme to cause confusion and blame it on others. PF has been campaigning since 2011 but you can’t allow others to mobilize their Parties. Is this the democracy Dora Slit talks about? You’re making a wrong man popular by your actions, blali Kapolyo Kampyongo
No comment, am a Cadre