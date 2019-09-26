The Ministry of Home Affairs has clarified that government only released K65,000 to facilitate today’s police operations to block the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema from entering Kafue and not K80,000 as indicated in some sections of the media.

Minister of Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo clarified the false reports in an interview with the media today.

Mr. Kampyongo further said only 2000 police officers were deployed in Kafue from around 07 Hours to 17hrs to monitor the security situation in the area where the UPND leader was scheduled to donate mealie meal and tour some places.

He appealed to individuals, Non Governmental Organisations and political institutions to follow procedures whenever they are intending to make donations to avoid unnecessary tension in the country.

Mr Kampyongo said the Ministry of Home Affairs shall remain firm and ensure that law and order is maintained and no illegality would be tolerated.

This is according to a statement released by Home Affairs Public Relations Officer Nephas, Chifuta.

